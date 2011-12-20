OGC Nice - Olympique Marsylia 0-3 - SKRÓT. WIDEO (Eleven Sports)
WIDEO | 11 minut temu
Skrót meczu OGC Nice - Olympique Marsylia 0-3.
BRAMKI: 10. Alexis Sanchez (Clauss), 37. Tavares (Guendouzi), 43. Alexis Sanchez.
SKŁADY:
OGC Nice: Schmeichel – Lotomba, Dante (C), Viti, Bard (58. Atál) – Pépé, Rosario, Claude-Maurice (46. Ramsey), Beka Beka (58. Thuram), Ilie (46. Brahimi) – Delort (78. Stengs).
Rezerwowi: Bulka – Gouiri, An. Mendy, Belahyane.
Olympique Marsylia: López – Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolašinac (58. Bailly) – Clauss (78. Kaboré), Rongier, Veretout, Tavares (78. P. Gueye) – Guendouzi, Payet (C) (68. L. Suárez) – Alexis Sanchez (68. Bakambu).
Rezerwowi: Blanco – Ćaleta-Car, Ünder, I. Touré.
