OGC Nice - Olympique Marsylia 0-3 - SKRÓT. WIDEO (Eleven Sports) WIDEO |

Odtwarzacz video wymaga uruchomienia obsługi JavaScript w przeglądarce.

Skrót meczu OGC Nice - Olympique Marsylia 0-3.



BRAMKI: 10. Alexis Sanchez (Clauss), 37. Tavares (Guendouzi), 43. Alexis Sanchez.



SKŁADY:

OGC Nice: Schmeichel – Lotomba, Dante (C), Viti, Bard (58. Atál) – Pépé, Rosario, Claude-Maurice (46. Ramsey), Beka Beka (58. Thuram), Ilie (46. Brahimi) – Delort (78. Stengs).

Rezerwowi: Bulka – Gouiri, An. Mendy, Belahyane.



Olympique Marsylia: López – Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolašinac (58. Bailly) – Clauss (78. Kaboré), Rongier, Veretout, Tavares (78. P. Gueye) – Guendouzi, Payet (C) (68. L. Suárez) – Alexis Sanchez (68. Bakambu).

Rezerwowi: Blanco – Ćaleta-Car, Ünder, I. Touré.









