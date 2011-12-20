Klasyfikacja Złotego Buta w sezonie 2020/21

Pozycja Imię i nazwisko Bramki Liczba punktów
1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Monachium) 39 78
2. Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) 29 58
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) 28 56
4. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 25 50
5. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 25 50
6. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) 25 50
7. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Mediolan) 22 44
8. Luis Muriel (Atalanta Bergamo) 22 44
9. Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk) 26 43,5
10. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) 21 42
11. Karim Benzema (Real Madryt) 21 42
12. Harry Kane (Tottenham) 21 42
13. Duszan Vlahović (AC Fiorentina) 21 42
14. Kasper Junker (FK Bodo/Glimt) 27 40,5
15. Wout Weghors (VfL Wolfsburg) 20 40
16. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 20 40
17. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 20 40
18. Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg) 26 39
19. Georgios Giakoumakis (VVV-Venlo) 26 39
20. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madryt) 19 38