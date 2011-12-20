Klasyfikacja Złotego Buta w sezonie 2020/21
|Pozycja
|Imię i nazwisko
|Bramki
|Liczba punktów
|1.
|Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Monachium)
|39
|78
|2.
|Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)
|29
|58
|3.
|Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
|28
|56
|4.
|Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
|25
|50
|5.
|Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
|25
|50
|6.
|Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt)
|25
|50
|7.
|Romelu Lukaku (Inter Mediolan)
|22
|44
|8.
|Luis Muriel (Atalanta Bergamo)
|22
|44
|9.
|Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk)
|26
|43,5
|10.
|Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)
|21
|42
|11.
|Karim Benzema (Real Madryt)
|21
|42
|12.
|Harry Kane (Tottenham)
|21
|42
|13.
|Duszan Vlahović (AC Fiorentina)
|21
|42
|14.
|Kasper Junker (FK Bodo/Glimt)
|27
|40,5
|15.
|Wout Weghors (VfL Wolfsburg)
|20
|40
|16.
|Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
|20
|40
|17.
|Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
|20
|40
|18.
|Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg)
|26
|39
|19.
|Georgios Giakoumakis (VVV-Venlo)
|26
|39
|20.
|Luis Suarez (Atletico Madryt)
|19
|38