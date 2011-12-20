Tokio 2020 - terminarz igrzysk olimpijskich

|
Pozycja
|
Imię i nazwisko
|
Bramki
|
Liczba punktów
|
1.
|
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Monachium)
|
41
|
82
|
2.
|
Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)
|
30
|
60
|
3.
|
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
|
29
|
58
|
4.
|
Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt)
|
28
|
56
|
5.
|
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
|
27
|
54
|
6.
|
Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
|
27
|
54
|
7.
|
Paul Onauhu (KRC Genk)
|
33
|
49,5
|
8.
|
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Mediolan)
|
24
|
49
|
9.
|
Karim Benzema (Real Madryt)
|
23
|
46
|
10.
|
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
|
23
|
46
|
11.
|
Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)
|
23
|
46
|
12.
|
Luis Muriel (Atalanta Bergamo)
|
22
|
44
|
13.
|
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
|
22
|
44
|
14.
|
Luis Suarez (Atletico Madryt)
|
21
|
42
|
15.
|
Duszan Vlahović (Fiorentina)
|
21
|
42
|
16.
|
Kasper Junker (FK Bodo/Glimt
|
27
|
40,5
|
17.
|
Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg)
|
27
|
40,5
|
18.
|
Andrej Kramarcić (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim)
|
20
|
40
|
19.
|
Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg)
|
20
|
40
|
20.
|
Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
|
20
|
40