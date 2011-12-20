Tokio 2020 - terminarz igrzysk olimpijskich

Pozycja Imię i nazwisko Bramki Liczba punktów
1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Monachium) 41 82
2. Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) 30 60
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) 29 58
4. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) 28 56
5. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 27 54
6. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 27 54
7. Paul Onauhu (KRC Genk) 33 49,5
8. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Mediolan) 24 49
9. Karim Benzema (Real Madryt) 23 46
10. Harry Kane (Tottenham) 23 46
11. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) 23 46
12. Luis Muriel (Atalanta Bergamo) 22 44
13. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 22 44
14. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madryt) 21 42
15. Duszan Vlahović (Fiorentina) 21 42
16. Kasper Junker (FK Bodo/Glimt 27 40,5
17. Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg) 27 40,5
18. Andrej Kramarcić (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) 20 40
19. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) 20 40
20. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 20 40