Manchester United - Aston Villa 1-0 - SKRÓT. WIDEO (Eleven Sports)
WIDEO | 26 minut temu
Manchester United pokonał Aston Villę 1-0 w 1/32 finału Pucharu Anglii. Oto skrót tego meczu. W drużynie gości cały mecz rozegrał reprezentant Polski Matty Cash.
BRAMKI: 8. McTominay.
SKŁADY:
Manchester United: de Gea – Dalot, Varane, Lindelöf, Shaw – Fred, McTominay – Grenwood, Fernandes, Rashford – Cavani.
Rezerwowi: Heaton – Diallo, Elanga, Lingard, Mata, Matić, Tellem, van de Beek, Wan-Bissaka.
Aston Villa: Martínez – Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett – Buendia, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey – Watkins, Ings.
Rezerwowi: Sinisalo, Steer – Archer, El-Ghazi, Hayes, Chukwuemeka, Irodgbunam, Philogene-Bidace, Sanson.
