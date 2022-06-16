Znamy terminarz Premier League na sezon 2022/2023. Co z MŚ w Katarze?
Oficjalny serwis Premier League opublikował terminarz rozgrywek na sezon 2022/2023 - przy czym chociażby w przypadku pierwszej kolejki poznaliśmy już nawet dokładne godziny poszczególnych meczów. W rozpisce uwzględniono też przerwę w spotkaniach na czas trwania mundialu w Katarze.
Kibice angielskich zespołów mogą wyciągać z szuflad swoje terminarze i rozpisywać w nich plany dotyczące wyjazdów na spotkania swoich ukochanych drużyn - Premier League ogłosiła bowiem w czwartek terminarz rozgrywek na sezon 2022/2023.
W przypadku m.in. pierwszej kolejki znamy już nawet dokładne godziny poszczególnych potyczek, natomiast trzeba przyznać, że inauguracja nowej kampanii nie przyniesie raczej największych hitów - dopiero w drugiej serii gier zobaczymy starcie dwóch klubów z tzw. "wielkiej szóstki", bowiem to wówczas Chelsea zagra z Tottenhamem.
Poniżej prezentujemy pełny terminarz - od drugiej do przedostatniej kolejki daty podane są orientacyjnie (np. "sobota 13 sierpnia" będzie oznaczać, że mecze pod tą datą zostaną podzielone również na niedzielę, ale to zostanie doprecyzowane później). Warto zwrócić uwagę na przerwę między 12 listopada i 26 grudnia - ta wynika z trwających pod koniec roku mistrzostw świata w Katarze. Poniższe godziny zapisane są według czasu polskiego.
Piątek 5 sierpnia
21:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Sobota 6 sierpnia
13:30 Fulham v Liverpool
13:30 AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
13:30 Leeds v Wolves
13:30 Leicester v Brentford
13:30 Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
13:30 Spurs v Southampton
18:30 Everton v Chelsea
Niedziela 7 sierpnia
15:00 Man Utd v Brighton
17:30 West Ham v Man City
Sobota 13 sierpnia
Arsenal v Leicester
Aston Villa v Everton
Brentford v Man Utd
Brighton v Newcastle
Chelsea v Spurs
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v West Ham
Southampton v Leeds
Wolves v Fulham
Sobota 20 sierpnia
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Brentford
Leeds v Chelsea
Leicester v Southampton
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man City
Spurs v Wolves
West Ham v Brighton
Sobota 27 sierpnia
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Chelsea v Leicester
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v Spurs
Southampton v Man Utd
Wolves v Newcastle
Wtorek 30 sierpnia
20:45 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
20:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa
20:45 Fulham v Brighton
20:45 Leeds v Everton
20:45 Leicester v Man Utd
20:45 West Ham v Spurs
21:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford
Środa 31 sierpnia
20:45 Southampton v Chelsea
21:00 Liverpool v Newcastle
21:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest
Sobota 3 września
Aston Villa v Man City
Brentford v Leeds
Brighton v Leicester
Chelsea v West Ham
Everton v Liverpool
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Fulham
Wolves v Southampton
Sobota 10 września
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Arsenal v Everton
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Brentford
West Ham v Newcastle
Sobota 17 września
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brentford v Arsenal
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Spurs v Leicester
Wolves v Man City
Sobota 1 października
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Nottingham Forest
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Man Utd
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Wolves
Sobota 8 października
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Everton v Man Utd
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
West Ham v Fulham
Sobota 15 października
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brentford v Brighton
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Arsenal
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
Wtorek 18 października
20:45 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
20:45 Arsenal v Man City
20:45 Brentford v Chelsea
20:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest
20:45 Fulham v Aston Villa
20:45 Leicester v Leeds
21:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves
Środa 19 października
20:45 Newcastle v Everton
21:00 Liverpool v West Ham
21:00 Man Utd v Spurs
Sobota 22 października
Aston Villa v Brentford
Chelsea v Man Utd
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Fulham
Man City v Brighton
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Newcastle
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Leicester
Sobota 29 października
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Everton
Leicester v Man City
Liverpool v Leeds
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Sobota 5 listopada
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Southampton v Newcastle
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Brighton
Sobota 12 listopada
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Brighton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Man Utd
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Brentford
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
Wolves v Arsenal
Poniedziałek 26 grudnia
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton
Sobota 31 grudnia
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd
Poniedziałek 2 stycznia
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest
Sobota 14 stycznia
Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham
Sobota 21 stycznia
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
Sobota 4 lutego
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool
Sobota 11 lutego
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea
Sobota 18 lutego
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Sobota 25 lutego
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Sobota 4 marca
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Sobota 11 marca
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Sobota 18 marca
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Sobota 1 kwietnia
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Sobota 8 kwietnia
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Sobota 15 kwietnia
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Sobota 22 kwietnia
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Wtorek 25 kwietnia
20:45 Everton v Newcastle
20:45 Leeds v Leicester
20:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
20:45 Spurs v Man Utd
20:45 West Ham v Liverpool
20:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
21:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Środa 26 kwietnia
20:45 Chelsea v Brentford
20:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
21:00 Man City v Arsenal
Sobota 29 kwietnia
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Sobota 6 maja
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Sobota 13 maja
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Sobota 20 maja
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Niedziela 28 maja
17:00 Arsenal v Wolves
17:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
17:00 Brentford v Man City
17:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
17:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
17:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
17:00 Leeds v Spurs
17:00 Leicester v West Ham
17:00 Man Utd v Fulham
17:00 Southampton v Liverpool