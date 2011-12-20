Liga Mistrzów. Sevilla FC - Borussia Dortmund 1-4 SKRÓT. WIDEO (Polsat Sport) WIDEO |

Odtwarzacz video wymaga uruchomienia obsługi JavaScript w przeglądarce.

Skrót meczu Sevilla FC - Borussia Dortmund 1-4



Bramki: 51. En-Nesyri (Telles) – 6. Guerreiro (Bellingham), 41. Bellingham (Ozcan), 43. Adeyemi, 75. Brandt (Moukoko)



Składy spotkania



Sevilla FC: Bounou – J. Navas (C) (46. Montiel), Carmona, Salas, Telles – Jordán (77. Dolberg), Gudelj, Rakitić (62. Delaney) – Isco (62. A. Gómez), En-Nesyri, Suso (46. Lamela).

Rezerwowi: Dmitrović, Flores – P. Pérez, Nianzou, Januzaj, Mir.

Trener: J. Lopetegui.



Borussia Dortmund: Meyer – Meunier, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro (80. Rothe) – Can, Ozcan (85. Papadopoulos) – Adeyemi (64. Malen), Brandt (85. T. Hazard), Bellingham (C) – Moukoko (80. Modeste).

Rezerwowi: Kobel, Ostrzinski – Coulibaly, Passlack.

Trener: E. Terzić.

