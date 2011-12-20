Gol Gabriela Jesusa w meczu Manchester City - Real Madryt. WIDEO (Polsat Sport)
WIDEO | 16 minut temu
W 11. minucie Gabriel Jesus zdobywa drugiego gola w meczu Manchester City - Real Madryt. Skrót spotkania dostępny zaraz po końcowym gwizdku na Sport Interia.
Składy wyjściowe spotkania:
Manchester City: Ederson – Stones, Rúben Dias (C), Laporte, Zinčenko – De Bruyne, Rodri, B. Silva – Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.
Rezerwowi: Steffen, Carson – N. Aké, Gündoğan, Sterling, Grealish, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, R. Lavia.
Trener: José Guardiola
Real Madryt: Courtois – Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, F. Mendy – Valverde, Kroos, Modrić – Rodrygo, Benzema (C), Vinícius Júnior.
Rezerwowi: Lunin, Fuidias – J. Vallejo, Nacho, Asensio, Casemiro, Marcelo, L. Vázquez, D. Ceballos, Bale, Isco, Camavinga.
Trener: Carlo Ancelotti
Składy wyjściowe spotkania:
Manchester City: Ederson – Stones, Rúben Dias (C), Laporte, Zinčenko – De Bruyne, Rodri, B. Silva – Mahrez, Jesus, Foden.
Rezerwowi: Steffen, Carson – N. Aké, Gündoğan, Sterling, Grealish, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, R. Lavia.
Trener: José Guardiola
Real Madryt: Courtois – Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, F. Mendy – Valverde, Kroos, Modrić – Rodrygo, Benzema (C), Vinícius Júnior.
Rezerwowi: Lunin, Fuidias – J. Vallejo, Nacho, Asensio, Casemiro, Marcelo, L. Vázquez, D. Ceballos, Bale, Isco, Camavinga.
Trener: Carlo Ancelotti