Znakomita akcja Liverpoolu! Gol Sadio Mane. WIDEO (Polsat Sport)
WIDEO | 1 godz. 39 minut temu
Liga Mistrzów. Benfica Lizbona – Liverpool. Składy wyjściowe drużyn:
Benfica Lizbona: Vlachodimos – Gilberto, Otamendi (C), Vertonghen, Grimaldo – Silva, Weigl, Taarabt, Everton – Ramos – Núñez.
Rezerwowi: Leite – Meïté, Seferovic, Jaremčuk, D. Gonçalves, Mário, Lazaro, Radonjić, Bastiao Dias, A. Almeida, Bernardo, Morato.
Trenér: Nélson Verissimo.
Liverpool F.C.: Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, V. van Dijk (C), Robertson – Keïta, Fabinho, Alcántara – M. Salah, Mané, L. Díaz.
Rezerwowi: Kelleher – Milner, Firmino, Joe Gomez, J. Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Diogo Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott.
Trenér: Jürgen Klopp.
