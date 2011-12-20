Gwizdy podczas hymnu Ligi Mistrzów. Manchester City – Atlético Madryt. WIDEO (Polsat Sport)
WIDEO | 23 minuty temu
Gwizdy podczas hymnu Ligi Mistrzów przed meczem Manchester City – Atlético Madryt.
Składy wyjściowe drużyn:
Manchester City: Ederson – Stones, Laporte, N. Aké, Cancelo – De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan (C) – Mahrez, Sterling, B. Silva.
Rezerwowi: Carson, Steffen – Egan-Riley, Fernandinho, Foden, Grealish, Mbete, Jesus, Zinčenko.
Trenér: Pep Guardiola
Atlético Madryt: Oblak – Vrsaljko, Felipe, Savić, Reinildo, Lodi – M. Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke (C) – Félix, Griezmann.
Rezerwowi: Gomez Vela, Lecomte – Camara, Á. Correa, Cunha, de Paul, Hermoso, Lemar, Serrano, L. Suárez, Wass.
Trenér: Diego Simeone
