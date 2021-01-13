NHL. Zdobywcy Pucharu Stanleya

Hokeiści Tampa Bay Lightning będą bronili tytułu w rozpoczynającym się w środę sezonie ligi NHL.

Wideo Odtwarzacz wideo wymaga uruchomienia obsługi JavaScript w przeglądarce. Hokej. Adrian Jaworski po meczu Polska - Węgry (2-1). Wideo INTERIA.TV

Puchar Stanleya, najcenniejsze trofeum w zawodowym hokeju, jest starszy od ligi NHL. Pierwszym jego zdobywcą był Montreal A.A.A. w 1893 roku.

Reklama

Od sezonu 1917/18 Puchar Stanleya stanowi ukoronowanie rywalizacji ekip NHL. Po powstaniu ligi jako pierwszy na listę triumfatorów wpisał się zespół Toronto Arenas. Najczęściej, 24 razy, najlepsi okazali się Montreal Canadiens.

Obecnie o zdobyciu Stanley Cuo decydują cztery zwycięstwa w serii finałowej (best of seven). Według tej reguły finał po raz pierwszy rozegrano w 1939 roku.

Tego jeszcze nie widziałeś! Sprawdź nowy Serwis Sportowy Interii! Wejdź na sport.interia.pl!

Wyniki serii finałowych o Puchar Stanleya:

1917-18 Toronto Arenas - Vancouver Millionaires 3-2

1918-19 zdobywcy nie wyłoniono - epidemia grypy

1919-20 Ottawa Senators - Seattle Metropolitans 3-2

1920-21 Ottawa Senators - Vancouver Millionaires 3-2

1921-22 Toronto St. Pats - Vancouver Millionaires 3-2

1922-23 Ottawa Senators - Edmonton Eskimos 2-0

1923-24 Montreal Canadiens - Calgary Tigers 2-0

1924-25 Victoria Cougars - Montreal Canadiens 3-1

1925-26 Montreal Maroons - Victoria Cougars 3-1

1926-27 Ottawa Senators - Boston Bruins 2-0

1927-28 New York Rangers - Montreal Maroons 3-2

1928-29 Boston Bruins - New York Rangers 2-0

1929-30 Montreal Canadiens - Boston Bruins 2-0

1930-31 Montreal Canadiens - Chicago Blackhawks 3-2

1931-32 Toronto Maple Leafs - New York Rangers 3-0

1932-33 New York Rangers - Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1

1933-34 Chicago Blackhawks - Detroit Red Wings 3-1

1934-35 Montreal Maroons - Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0

1935-36 Detroit Red Wings - Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1

1936-37 Detroit Red Wings - New York Rangers 3-2

1937-38 Chicago Blackhawks - Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1

1938-39 Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1

1939-40 New York Rangers - Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2

1940-41 Boston Bruins - Detroit Red Wings 4-0

1941-42 Toronto Maple Leafs - Detroit Red Wings 4-3

1942-43 Detroit Red Wings - Boston Bruins 4-0

1943-44 Montreal Canadiens - Chicago Blackhawks 4-0

1944-45 Toronto Maple Leafs - Detroit Red Wings 4-3

1945-46 Montreal Canadiens - Boston Bruins 4-1

1946-47 Toronto Maple Leafs - Montreal Canadiens 4-2

1947-48 Toronto Maple Leafs - Detroit Red Wings 4-0

1948-49 Toronto Maple Leafs - Detroit Red Wings 4-0

1949-50 Detroit Red Wings - New York Rangers 4-3

1950-51 Toronto Maple Leafs - Montreal Canadiens 4-1

1951-52 Detroit Red Wings - Montreal Canadiens 4-0

1952-53 Montreal Canadiens - Boston Bruins 4-1

1953-54 Detroit Red Wings - Montreal Canadiens 4-3

1954-55 Detroit Red Wings - Montreal Canadiens 4-3

1955-56 Montreal Canadiens - Detroit Red Wings 4-1

1956-57 Montreal Canadiens - Boston Bruins 4-1

1957-58 Montreal Canadiens - Boston Bruins 4-2

1958-59 Montreal Canadiens - Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1

1959-60 Montreal Canadiens - Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0

1960-61 Chicago Blackhawks - Detroit Red Wings 4-2

1961-62 Toronto Maple Leafs - Chicago Blackhawks 4-2

1962-63 Toronto Maple Leafs - Detroit Red Wings 4-1

1963-64 Toronto Maple Leafs - Detroit Red Wings 4-3

1964-65 Montreal Canadiens - Chicago Blackhawks 4-3

1965-66 Montreal Canadiens - Detroit Red Wings 4-2

1966-67 Toronto Maple Leafs - Montreal Canadiens 4-2

1967-68 Montreal Canadiens - St. Blues Blues 4-0

1968-69 Montreal Canadiens - St. Louis Blues 4-0

1969-70 Boston Bruins - St. Louis Blues 4-0

1970-71 Montreal Canadiens - Chicago Blackhawks 4-3

1971-72 Boston Bruins - New York Rangers 4-2

1972-73 Montreal Canadiens - Chicago Blackhawks 4-2

1973-74 Philadelphia Flyers - Boston Bruins 4-2

1974-75 Philadelphia Flyers - Buffalo Sabres 4-2

1975-76 Montreal Canadiens - Philadelphia Flyers 4-0

1976-77 Montreal Canadiens - Boston Bruins 4-0

1977-78 Montreal Canadiens - Boston Bruins 4-2

1978-79 Montreal Canadiens - New York Rangers 4-1

1979-80 New York Islanders - Philadelphia Flyers 4-2

1980-81 New York Islanders - Minnesota North Stars 4-1

1981-82 New York Islanders - Vancouver Canucks 4-0

1982-83 New York Islanders - Edmonton Oilers 4-0

1983-84 Edmonton Oilers - New York Islanders 4-1

1984-85 Edmonton Oilers - Philadelphia Flyers 4-1

1985-86 Montreal Canadiens - Calgary Flames 4-1

1986-87 Edmonton Oilers - Philadelphia Flyers 4-3

1987-88 Edmonton Oilers - Boston Bruins 4-0

1988-89 Calgary Flames - Montreal Canadiens 4-2

1989-90 Edmonton Oilers - Boston Bruins 4-1

1990-91 Pittsburgh Penguins - Minnesota North Stars 4-2

1991-92 Pittsburgh Penguins - Chicago Blackhawks 4-0

1992-93 Montreal Canadiens - Los Angeles Kings 4-1

1993-94 New York Rangers - Vancouver Canucks 4-3

1994-95 New Jersey Devils - Detroit Red Wings 4-0

1995-96 Colorado Avalanche - Florida Panthers 4-0

1996-97 Detroit Red Wings - Philadelphia Flyers 4-0

1997-98 Detroit Red Wings - Washington Capitals 4-0

1998-99 Dallas Stars - Buffalo Sabres 4-2

1999-00 New Jersey Devils - Dallas Stars 4-2

2000-01 Colorado Avalanche - New Jersey Devils 4-3

2001-02 Detroit Red Wings - Carolina Hurricanes 4-1

2002-03 New Jersey Devils - Anaheim Mighty Ducks 4-3

2003-04 Tampa Bay Lightning - Calgary Flames 4-3

2004-05 rozgrywki nie odbyły się

2005-06 Carolina Hurricanes - Edmonton Oilers 4-3

2006-07 Anaheim Ducks - Ottawa Senators 4-1

2007-08 Detroit Red Wings - Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2

2008-09 Pittsburgh Penguins - Detroit Red Wings 4-3

2009-10 Chicago Blackhawks - Philadelphia Flyers 4-2

2010-11 Boston Bruins - Vancouver Canucks 4-3

2011-12 Los Angeles Kings - New Jersey Devils 4-2

2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks - Boston Bruins 4-2

2013-14 Los Angeles Kings - New York Rangers 4-1

2014-15 Chicago Blackhawks - Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2

2015-16 Pittsburgh Penguins - San Jose Sharks 4-2

2016-17 Pittsburgh Penguins - Nashville Predators 4-2

2017-18 Washington Capitals - Vegas Golden Knights 4-1

2018-19 St. Louis Blues - Boston Bruins 4-3

2019-20 Tampa Bay Lightning - Dallas Stars 4-2

Zdobywcy Pucharu Stanleya przed powstaniem NHL:

1892-93 Montreal A.A.A.

1893-94 Montreal A.A.A.

1894-95 Montreal Victorias

1895-96 Winnipeg Victorias (luty)

1895-96 Montreal Victorias (grudzień)

1896-97 Montreal Victorias

1897-98 Montreal Victorias

1898-99 Montreal Victorias (luty)

1898-99 Montreal Shamrocks (marzec)

1899-00 Montreal Shamrocks

1900-01 Winnipeg Victorias

1901-02 Winnipeg Victorias (styczeń)

1901-02 Montreal A.A.A. (marzec)

1902-03 Montreal A.A.A. (luty)

1902-03 Ottawa Silver Seven (styczeń, marzec)

1903-04 Ottawa Silver Seven (styczeń, luty, marzec)

1904-05 Ottawa Silver Seven (styczeń, marzec)

1905-06 Ottawa Silver Seven (luty)

1905-06 Montreal Wanderers (marzec)

1906-07 Montreal Wanderers (styczeń, marzec)

1907-08 Montreal Wanderers (marzec)

1907-08 Montreal Wanderers (grudzień)

1908-09 Ottawa Senators

1909-10 Ottawa Senators (styczeń)

1909-10 Montreal Wanderers (marzec)

1910-11 Ottawa Senators

1911-12 Quebec Bulldogs

1912-13 Quebec Bulldogs

1913-14 Toronto Blueshirts

1914-15 Vancouver Millionaires

1915-16 Montreal Canadiens

1916-17 Seattle Metropolitans

wkp/ krys/