NHL. Zdobywcy Pucharu Stanleya

Hokeiści Tampa Bay Lightning będą bronili tytułu w rozpoczynającym się w środę sezonie ligi NHL.
Puchar Stanleya, najcenniejsze trofeum w zawodowym hokeju, jest starszy od ligi NHL. Pierwszym jego zdobywcą był Montreal A.A.A. w 1893 roku.
Od sezonu 1917/18 Puchar Stanleya stanowi ukoronowanie rywalizacji ekip NHL. Po powstaniu ligi jako pierwszy na listę triumfatorów wpisał się zespół Toronto Arenas. Najczęściej, 24 razy, najlepsi okazali się Montreal Canadiens.
Obecnie o zdobyciu Stanley Cuo decydują cztery zwycięstwa w serii finałowej (best of seven). Według tej reguły finał po raz pierwszy rozegrano w 1939 roku.
Wyniki serii finałowych o Puchar Stanleya:
1917-18 Toronto Arenas - Vancouver Millionaires 3-2
1918-19 zdobywcy nie wyłoniono - epidemia grypy
1919-20 Ottawa Senators - Seattle Metropolitans 3-2
1920-21 Ottawa Senators - Vancouver Millionaires 3-2
1921-22 Toronto St. Pats - Vancouver Millionaires 3-2
1922-23 Ottawa Senators - Edmonton Eskimos 2-0
1923-24 Montreal Canadiens - Calgary Tigers 2-0
1924-25 Victoria Cougars - Montreal Canadiens 3-1
1925-26 Montreal Maroons - Victoria Cougars 3-1
1926-27 Ottawa Senators - Boston Bruins 2-0
1927-28 New York Rangers - Montreal Maroons 3-2
1928-29 Boston Bruins - New York Rangers 2-0
1929-30 Montreal Canadiens - Boston Bruins 2-0
1930-31 Montreal Canadiens - Chicago Blackhawks 3-2
1931-32 Toronto Maple Leafs - New York Rangers 3-0
1932-33 New York Rangers - Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1
1933-34 Chicago Blackhawks - Detroit Red Wings 3-1
1934-35 Montreal Maroons - Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0
1935-36 Detroit Red Wings - Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1
1936-37 Detroit Red Wings - New York Rangers 3-2
1937-38 Chicago Blackhawks - Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1
1938-39 Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1
1939-40 New York Rangers - Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2
1940-41 Boston Bruins - Detroit Red Wings 4-0
1941-42 Toronto Maple Leafs - Detroit Red Wings 4-3
1942-43 Detroit Red Wings - Boston Bruins 4-0
1943-44 Montreal Canadiens - Chicago Blackhawks 4-0
1944-45 Toronto Maple Leafs - Detroit Red Wings 4-3
1945-46 Montreal Canadiens - Boston Bruins 4-1
1946-47 Toronto Maple Leafs - Montreal Canadiens 4-2
1947-48 Toronto Maple Leafs - Detroit Red Wings 4-0
1948-49 Toronto Maple Leafs - Detroit Red Wings 4-0
1949-50 Detroit Red Wings - New York Rangers 4-3
1950-51 Toronto Maple Leafs - Montreal Canadiens 4-1
1951-52 Detroit Red Wings - Montreal Canadiens 4-0
1952-53 Montreal Canadiens - Boston Bruins 4-1
1953-54 Detroit Red Wings - Montreal Canadiens 4-3
1954-55 Detroit Red Wings - Montreal Canadiens 4-3
1955-56 Montreal Canadiens - Detroit Red Wings 4-1
1956-57 Montreal Canadiens - Boston Bruins 4-1
1957-58 Montreal Canadiens - Boston Bruins 4-2
1958-59 Montreal Canadiens - Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1
1959-60 Montreal Canadiens - Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0
1960-61 Chicago Blackhawks - Detroit Red Wings 4-2
1961-62 Toronto Maple Leafs - Chicago Blackhawks 4-2
1962-63 Toronto Maple Leafs - Detroit Red Wings 4-1
1963-64 Toronto Maple Leafs - Detroit Red Wings 4-3
1964-65 Montreal Canadiens - Chicago Blackhawks 4-3
1965-66 Montreal Canadiens - Detroit Red Wings 4-2
1966-67 Toronto Maple Leafs - Montreal Canadiens 4-2
1967-68 Montreal Canadiens - St. Blues Blues 4-0
1968-69 Montreal Canadiens - St. Louis Blues 4-0
1969-70 Boston Bruins - St. Louis Blues 4-0
1970-71 Montreal Canadiens - Chicago Blackhawks 4-3
1971-72 Boston Bruins - New York Rangers 4-2
1972-73 Montreal Canadiens - Chicago Blackhawks 4-2
1973-74 Philadelphia Flyers - Boston Bruins 4-2
1974-75 Philadelphia Flyers - Buffalo Sabres 4-2
1975-76 Montreal Canadiens - Philadelphia Flyers 4-0
1976-77 Montreal Canadiens - Boston Bruins 4-0
1977-78 Montreal Canadiens - Boston Bruins 4-2
1978-79 Montreal Canadiens - New York Rangers 4-1
1979-80 New York Islanders - Philadelphia Flyers 4-2
1980-81 New York Islanders - Minnesota North Stars 4-1
1981-82 New York Islanders - Vancouver Canucks 4-0
1982-83 New York Islanders - Edmonton Oilers 4-0
1983-84 Edmonton Oilers - New York Islanders 4-1
1984-85 Edmonton Oilers - Philadelphia Flyers 4-1
1985-86 Montreal Canadiens - Calgary Flames 4-1
1986-87 Edmonton Oilers - Philadelphia Flyers 4-3
1987-88 Edmonton Oilers - Boston Bruins 4-0
1988-89 Calgary Flames - Montreal Canadiens 4-2
1989-90 Edmonton Oilers - Boston Bruins 4-1
1990-91 Pittsburgh Penguins - Minnesota North Stars 4-2
1991-92 Pittsburgh Penguins - Chicago Blackhawks 4-0
1992-93 Montreal Canadiens - Los Angeles Kings 4-1
1993-94 New York Rangers - Vancouver Canucks 4-3
1994-95 New Jersey Devils - Detroit Red Wings 4-0
1995-96 Colorado Avalanche - Florida Panthers 4-0
1996-97 Detroit Red Wings - Philadelphia Flyers 4-0
1997-98 Detroit Red Wings - Washington Capitals 4-0
1998-99 Dallas Stars - Buffalo Sabres 4-2
1999-00 New Jersey Devils - Dallas Stars 4-2
2000-01 Colorado Avalanche - New Jersey Devils 4-3
2001-02 Detroit Red Wings - Carolina Hurricanes 4-1
2002-03 New Jersey Devils - Anaheim Mighty Ducks 4-3
2003-04 Tampa Bay Lightning - Calgary Flames 4-3
2004-05 rozgrywki nie odbyły się
2005-06 Carolina Hurricanes - Edmonton Oilers 4-3
2006-07 Anaheim Ducks - Ottawa Senators 4-1
2007-08 Detroit Red Wings - Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2
2008-09 Pittsburgh Penguins - Detroit Red Wings 4-3
2009-10 Chicago Blackhawks - Philadelphia Flyers 4-2
2010-11 Boston Bruins - Vancouver Canucks 4-3
2011-12 Los Angeles Kings - New Jersey Devils 4-2
2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks - Boston Bruins 4-2
2013-14 Los Angeles Kings - New York Rangers 4-1
2014-15 Chicago Blackhawks - Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2
2015-16 Pittsburgh Penguins - San Jose Sharks 4-2
2016-17 Pittsburgh Penguins - Nashville Predators 4-2
2017-18 Washington Capitals - Vegas Golden Knights 4-1
2018-19 St. Louis Blues - Boston Bruins 4-3
2019-20 Tampa Bay Lightning - Dallas Stars 4-2
Zdobywcy Pucharu Stanleya przed powstaniem NHL:
1892-93 Montreal A.A.A.
1893-94 Montreal A.A.A.
1894-95 Montreal Victorias
1895-96 Winnipeg Victorias (luty)
1895-96 Montreal Victorias (grudzień)
1896-97 Montreal Victorias
1897-98 Montreal Victorias
1898-99 Montreal Victorias (luty)
1898-99 Montreal Shamrocks (marzec)
1899-00 Montreal Shamrocks
1900-01 Winnipeg Victorias
1901-02 Winnipeg Victorias (styczeń)
1901-02 Montreal A.A.A. (marzec)
1902-03 Montreal A.A.A. (luty)
1902-03 Ottawa Silver Seven (styczeń, marzec)
1903-04 Ottawa Silver Seven (styczeń, luty, marzec)
1904-05 Ottawa Silver Seven (styczeń, marzec)
1905-06 Ottawa Silver Seven (luty)
1905-06 Montreal Wanderers (marzec)
1906-07 Montreal Wanderers (styczeń, marzec)
1907-08 Montreal Wanderers (marzec)
1907-08 Montreal Wanderers (grudzień)
1908-09 Ottawa Senators
1909-10 Ottawa Senators (styczeń)
1909-10 Montreal Wanderers (marzec)
1910-11 Ottawa Senators
1911-12 Quebec Bulldogs
1912-13 Quebec Bulldogs
1913-14 Toronto Blueshirts
1914-15 Vancouver Millionaires
1915-16 Montreal Canadiens
1916-17 Seattle Metropolitans
