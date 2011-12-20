Clermont Foot - OGC Nice 1-0. SKRÓT. WIDEO (Eleven Sport)
WIDEO | 1 godz. 34 minuty temu
Skrót meczu Clermont Foot - OGC Nice
Bramki: 6. Khaoui
Składy spotkania:
Clermont Foot: Diaw – Seidu, Wieteska, Ogier (C), Neto Borges – Gonalons (70. Magnin), Gastien – Khaoui (83. Bela), Saračević (70. Berthomier), Allevinah – Andrić (83. Kyei).
Rezerwowi: Djoco – Billong, Ar. Mendy, Dossou, Baiye.
Trener: P. Gastien.
OGC Nice: Schmeichel – Lotomba (58. Bard), Todibo, Dante (C), Daniliuc – Thuram (72. Claude-Maurice), Lemina – Stengs (57. Atál), Rosario (64. Ramsey), Brahimi (57. Delort) – Gouiri.
Rezerwowi: Bulka – Viti, Ilie, Beka Beka.
Trener: L. Favre.
Bramki: 6. Khaoui
Składy spotkania:
Clermont Foot: Diaw – Seidu, Wieteska, Ogier (C), Neto Borges – Gonalons (70. Magnin), Gastien – Khaoui (83. Bela), Saračević (70. Berthomier), Allevinah – Andrić (83. Kyei).
Rezerwowi: Djoco – Billong, Ar. Mendy, Dossou, Baiye.
Trener: P. Gastien.
OGC Nice: Schmeichel – Lotomba (58. Bard), Todibo, Dante (C), Daniliuc – Thuram (72. Claude-Maurice), Lemina – Stengs (57. Atál), Rosario (64. Ramsey), Brahimi (57. Delort) – Gouiri.
Rezerwowi: Bulka – Viti, Ilie, Beka Beka.
Trener: L. Favre.