Clermont Foot - OGC Nice 1-0. SKRÓT. WIDEO (Eleven Sport)

WIDEO | 1 godz. 34 minuty temu

Skrót meczu Clermont Foot - OGC Nice
Bramki: 6. Khaoui

Składy spotkania:



Clermont Foot: Diaw – Seidu, Wieteska, Ogier (C), Neto Borges – Gonalons (70. Magnin), Gastien – Khaoui (83. Bela), Saračević (70. Berthomier), Allevinah – Andrić (83. Kyei).

Rezerwowi: Djoco – Billong, Ar. Mendy, Dossou, Baiye.
Trener: P. Gastien.

OGC Nice: Schmeichel – Lotomba (58. Bard), Todibo, Dante (C), Daniliuc – Thuram (72. Claude-Maurice), Lemina – Stengs (57. Atál), Rosario (64. Ramsey), Brahimi (57. Delort) – Gouiri.

Rezerwowi: Bulka – Viti, Ilie, Beka Beka.
Trener: L. Favre.
Eleven Sports