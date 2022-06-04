Iga Świątek w prestiżowym klubie sław Roland Garros. Same wielkie nazwiska!
Iga Świątek pokonała Coco Gauff w finale Roland Garros 2022 i tym samym została 24. tenisistką w historii, która wygrała French Open więcej niż raz. Rekordzistką pod względem triumfów w Roland Garros jest Amerykanka Chris Evert, która wygrała turniej singla kobiet w Paryżu aż siedem razy. Prezentujemy kompletną listę wszystkich mistrzyń Roland Garros razem z wynikami finałów French Open - rok po roku.
Iga Świątek w wielkim stylu wygrała finał Roland Garros 2022 z Amerykanką Coco Gauff. Dla Polski to drugi triumf we French Open, bo wcześniej wygrała Roland Garros w "pandemicznym" 2020 roku.
Iga Świątek została 24. tenisistką w historii, która wygrała turniej kobiet Roland Garros więcej niż raz. Poprzednią tenisistką, która dołączyła do tego ekskluzywnego grona była Rosjanka Maria Szarapowa - w 2014 roku.
Polska jest teraz jedną z jedenastu tenisistek, które triumfowały we French Open dokładnie dwa razy. Trzy triumfy ma na koncie grono czterech tenisistek. Cztery triumfy - cztery tenisistki. Pięć i sześć triumfów - po dwie zawodniczki. A rekordzistka jest tylko jedna.
- 7 triumfów w Roland Garros: Chris Evert (USA - 1974, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1985, 1986)
- 6 triumfów w Roland Garros: Suzanne Lenglen (FRA - 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923, 1925, 1926), Steffi Graf (GER - 1987, 1988, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1999)
- 5 triumfów w Roland Garros: Adine Masson (FRA - 1897, 1898, 1899, 1902, 1903), Margaret Court (AUS - 1962, 1964, 1969, 1970, 1973)
- 4 triumfy w Roland Garros: Kate Gillou (FRA - 1904, 1905, 1906, 1908), Jeanne Matthey (FRA - 1909, 1910, 1911, 1912), Helen Wills (USA - 1928, 1929, 1930, 1932), Justine Henin (BEL - 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007)
- 3 triumfy w Roland Garros: Hilde Krahwinkel Sperling (III Rzesza - 1935, 1936, 1937), Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (ESP - 1989, 1994, 1998), Monica Seles (YUG -1990, 1991, 1992), Serena Williams (USA - 2002, 2013, 2015)
- 2 triumfy w Roland Garros: Marguerite Broquedis (FRA - 1913, 1914), Margaret Scriven Vivian (GBR - 1933, 1934), Simonne Mathieu (FRA - 1938, 1939), Margaret Osborne duPont (USA - 1946, 1949), Doris Hart (USA - 1950, 1952), Maureen Connolly (USA - 1953, 1954), Ann Haydon Jones (GBR - 1961, 1966), Lesley Turner Bowrey (AUS - 1963, 1965), Martina Navratilova (USA - 1982, 1984), Maria Szarapowa (RUS - 2012, 2014), Iga Świątek (POL - 2020, 2022)
- Roland Garros 2022: Iga Świątek (Polska) - Coco Gauff (USA) 6:1 6:3
- Roland Garros 2021: Barbora Krejčíková (Czechy) - Anastasija Pawluczenkowa (Rosja) 6:1 2:6 6:4
- Roland Garros 2020: Iga Świątek (Polska) - Sofia Kenin (USA) 6:4 6:1
- Roland Garros 2019: Ashleigh Barty (Australia) - Markéta Vondroušová (Czechy) 6:1 6:3
- Roland Garros 2018: Simona Halep (Rumunia) - Sloane Stephens (USA) 3:6 6:4 6:1
- Roland Garros 2017: Jeļena Ostapenko (Łotwa) - Simona Halep (Rumunia) 4:6 6:4 6:3
- Roland Garros 2016: Garbiñe Muguruza (Hiszpania) - Serena Williams (USA) 7:5 6:4
- Roland Garros 2015: Serena Williams (USA) - Lucie Šafářová (Czechy) 6:3 6:7(2), 6:2
- Roland Garros 2014: Maria Szarapowa (Rosja) - Simona Halep (Rumunia) 6:4 6:7(5), 6:4
- Roland Garros 2013: Serena Williams (USA) - Maria Szarapowa (Rosja) 6:4 6:4
- Roland Garros 2012: Maria Szarapowa (Rosja) - Sara Errani (Włochy) 6:3 6:2
- Roland Garros 2011: Li Na (Chiny) - Francesca Schiavone (Włochy) 6:4 7:6(0)
- Roland Garros 2010: Francesca Schiavone (Włochy) - Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6:4 7:6(2)
- Roland Garros 2009: Swietłana Kuzniecowa (Rosja) - Dinara Safina (Rosja) 6:4 6:2
- Roland Garros 2008: Ana Ivanović (Serbia) - Dinara Safina (Rosja) 6:4 6:3
- Roland Garros 2007: Justine Henin (Belgia) - Ana Ivanović (Serbia) 6:1 6:2
- Roland Garros 2006: Justine Henin-Hardenne (Belgia) - Swietłana Kuzniecowa (Rosja) 6:4 6:4
- Roland Garros 2005: Justine Henin-Hardenne (Belgia) - Mary Pierce (Francja) 6:1 6:1
- Roland Garros 2004: Anastasija Myskina (Rosja) - Jelena Diemientjewa (Rosja) 6:1 6:2
- Roland Garros 2003: Justine Henin-Hardenne (Belgia) - Kim Clijsters (Belgia) 6:0 6:4
- Roland Garros 2002: Serena Williams (USA) - Venus Williams (USA) 7:5 6:3
- Roland Garros 2001: Jennifer Capriati (USA) - Kim Clijsters (Belgia) 1:6 6:4 12:10
- Roland Garros 2000: Mary Pierce (Francja) - Conchita Martínez (Hiszpania) 6:2 7:5
- Roland Garros 1999: Steffi Graf (Niemcy) - Martina Hingis (Szwajcaria) 4:6 7:5 6:2
- Roland Garros 1998: Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (Hiszpania) - Monica Seles (USA) 7:6(5), 0:6 6:2
- Roland Garros 1997: Iva Majoli (Chorwacja) - Martina Hingis (Szwajcaria) 6:4 6:2
- Roland Garros 1996: Steffi Graf (Niemcy) - Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (Hiszpania) 6:3 6:7(4), 10:8
- Roland Garros 1995: Steffi Graf (Niemcy) - Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (Hiszpania) 7:5 4:6 6:0
- Roland Garros 1994: Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (Hiszpania) - Mary Pierce (Francja) 6:4 6:4
- Roland Garros 1993: Steffi Graf (Niemcy) - Mary Joe Fernández (USA) 4:6 6:2 6:4
- Roland Garros 1992: Monica Seles (Jugosławia) - Steffi Graf (Niemcy) 6:2 3:6 10:8
- Roland Garros 1991: Monica Seles (Jugosławia) - Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (Hiszpania) 6:3 6:4
- Roland Garros 1990: Monica Seles (Jugosławia) - Steffi Graf (Niemcy) 7:6(6), 6:4
- Roland Garros 1989: Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (Hiszpania) - Steffi Graf (Niemcy) 7:6(6), 3:6 7:5
- Roland Garros 1988: Steffi Graf (Niemcy) - Natalla Zwierawa (ZSRR) 6:0 6:0
- Roland Garros 1987: Steffi Graf (Niemcy) - Martina Navrátilová (USA) 6:4 4:6 8:6
- Roland Garros 1986: Chris Evert (USA) - Martina Navrátilová (USA) 2:6 6:3 6:3
- Roland Garros 1985: Chris Evert (USA) - Martina Navrátilová (USA) 6:3 6:7(4), 7:5
- Roland Garros 1984: Martina Navrátilová (USA) - Chris Evert (USA) 6:3 6:1
- Roland Garros 1983: Chris Evert (USA) - Mima Jaušovec (Jugosławia) 6:1 6:2
- Roland Garros 1982: Martina Navrátilová (USA) - Andrea Jaeger (USA) 7:6(6), 6:1
- Roland Garros 1981: Hana Mandlíková (Czechosłowacja) - Sylvia Hanika (Niemcy) 6:2 6:4
- Roland Garros 1980: Chris Evert (USA) - Virginia Ruzici (Rumunia) 6:0 6:3
- Roland Garros 1979: Chris Evert (USA) - Wendy Turnbull (Australia) 6:2 6:0
- Roland Garros 1978: Virginia Ruzici (Rumunia) - Mima Jaušovec (Rumunia) 6:2 6:2
- Roland Garros 1977: Mima Jaušovec (Jugosławia) - Florenta Mihai (Rumunia) 6:2 6:07 6:1
- Roland Garros 1976: Sue Barker (Wielka Brytania) - Renáta Tomanová Czechy 6:2 0:6 6:2
- Roland Garros 1975: Chris Evert (USA) - Martina Navrátilová (Czechosłowacja) 2:6 6:2 6:1
- Roland Garros 1974: Chris Evert (USA) - Olga Morozowa (ZSRR) 6:1 6:2
- Roland Garros 1973: Margaret Smith Court (Australia) - Chris Evert (USA) 6:07 7:6 6:4
- Roland Garros 1972: Billie Jean King (USA) - Evonne Goolagong (Australia) 6:3 6:3
- Roland Garros 1971: Evonne Goolagong (Australia) - Helen Gourlay (Australia) 6:3 7:5
- Roland Garros 1970: Margaret Smith Court (Australia) - Helga Niessen (Niemcy) 6:2 6:4
- Roland Garros 1969: Margaret Smith Court (Australia) - Ann Haydon-Jones (Wielka Brytania) 6:1 4:6 6:3
- Roland Garros 1968: Nancy Richey (USA) - Ann Haydon-Jones (Wielka Brytania) 5:7 6:4 6:1
- Roland Garros 1967: Françoise Durr (Francja) - Lesley Turner (Australia) 4:6 6:3 6:4
- Roland Garros 1966: Ann Haydon-Jones (Wielka Brytania) - Nancy Richey (USA) 6:3 6:1
- Roland Garros 1965: Lesley Turner (Australia) - Margaret Smith (Australia) 6:3 6:4
- Roland Garros 1964: Margaret Smith (Australia) - Maria Bueno Brazylia 5:07 6:1 6:2
- Roland Garros 1963: Lesley Turner (Australia) - Ann Haydon-Jones (Wielka Brytania) 2:6 6:3 7:5
- Roland Garros 1962: Margaret Smith (Australia) - Lesley Turner (Australia) 6:3 3:6 7:5
- Roland Garros 1961: Ann Haydon-Jones (Wielka Brytania) - Yola Ramírez (Meksyk) 6:2 6:1
- Roland Garros 1960: Darlene Hard (USA) - Yola Ramírez (Meksyk) 6:3 6:4
- Roland Garros 1959: Christine Truman (Wielka Brytania) - Zsuzsa Körmöczy (Węgry) 6:4 7:5
- Roland Garros 1958: Zsuzsa Körmöczy (Węgry) - Shirley Bloomer (Wielka Brytania) 6:4 1:6 6:2
- Roland Garros 1957: Shirley Bloomer (Wielka Brytania) - Dorothy Knode (Wielka Brytania) 6:1 6:3
- Roland Garros 1956: Althea Gibson (USA) - Angela Mortimer (Wielka Brytania) 6:0 12:10
- Roland Garros 1955: Angela Mortimer (Wielka Brytania) - Dorothy Knode (USA) 2:6 7:5 10:8
- Roland Garros 1954: Maureen Connolly (USA) - Ginette Bucaille (Francja) 6:4 6:1
- Roland Garros 1953: Maureen Connolly (USA) - Doris Hart (USA) 6:2 6:4
- Roland Garros 1952: Doris Hart (USA) - Shirley Fry (USA) 6:4 6:4
- Roland Garros 1951: Shirley Fry (USA) - Doris Hart (USA) 6:3 3:6 6:3
- Roland Garros 1950: Doris Hart (USA) - Patricia Canning Todd (USA) 6:4 4:6 6:2
- Roland Garros 1949: Margaret Osborne duPont (USA) - Nelly Adamson-Landry (Francja) 7:5 6:2
- Roland Garros 1948: Nelly Adamson-Landry (Francja) - Shirley Fry (USA) 6:2 0:6 6:0
- Roland Garros 1947: Patricia Canning Todd (USA) - Doris Hart (USA) 6:3 3:6 6:4
- Roland Garros 1946: Margaret Osborne (USA) - Pauline Betz (USA) 1:6 8:6 7:5
- Roland Garros 1939: Simonne Mathieu (Francja) - Jadwiga Jędrzejowska (Polska) 6:3 8:6
- Roland Garros 1938: Simonne Mathieu (Francja) - Nelly Landry (Francja) 6:0 6:3
- Roland Garros 1937: Hilde Sperling (III Rzesza) - Simonne Mathieu (Francja) 6:2 6:4
- Roland Garros 1936: Hilde Sperling (III Rzesza) - Simonne Mathieu (Francja) 6:3 6:4
- Roland Garros 1935: Hilde Sperling (III Rzesza) - Simonne Mathieu (Francja) 6:2 6:1
- Roland Garros 1934: Margaret Scriven (Wielka Brytania) - Helen Hull Jacobs (USA) 7:5 4:6 6:1
- Roland Garros 1933: Margaret Scriven (Wielka Brytania) - Simonne Mathieu (Francja) 6:2 4:6 6:4
- Roland Garros 1932: Helen Wills Moody (USA) - Simonne Mathieu (Francja) 7:5 6:1
- Roland Garros 1931: Cilly Aussem (Niemcy) - Betty Nuthall (Wielka Brytania) 8:6 6:1
- Roland Garros 1930: Helen Wills Moody (USA) - Helen Hull Jacobs (USA) 6:2 6:1
- Roland Garros 1929: Helen Wills Moody (USA) - Simonne Mathieu (Francja) 6:3 6:4
- Roland Garros 1928: Helen Wills Moody (USA) - Eileen Bennet (Wielka Brytania) 6:1 6:2
- Roland Garros 1927: Cornelia Bouman (Holandia) - Irene Peacock (Południowa Afryka) 6:2 6:4
- Roland Garros 1926: Suzanne Lenglen (Francja) - Mary Browne (USA) 6:1 6:0
- Roland Garros 1925: Suzanne Lenglen (Francja) - Kathleen McKane Godfree (Wielka Brytania) 6:1 6:2
- Roland Garros 1924: Julie Vlasto (Francja) - Jeanne Vaussard (Francja) 6:2 6:3
- Roland Garros 1923: Suzanne Lenglen (Francja) - Germaine Golding (Wielka Brytania) 6:1 6:4
- Roland Garros 1922: Suzanne Lenglen (Francja) - Germaine Golding (Wielka Brytania) 6:4 6:0
- Roland Garros 1921: Suzanne Lenglen (Francja) - Germaine Golding (Wielka Brytania) walkower
- Roland Garros 1920: Suzanne Lenglen (Francja) - Marguerite Broquedis (Francja) 6:1 7:5
- Roland Garros 1914: Marguerite Broquedis (Francja) - Suzanne Lenglen (Francja) 5:7 6:4 6:3
- Roland Garros 1913: Marguerite Broquedis (Francja) - Jeanne Matthey (Francja)
- Roland Garros 1912: Jeanne Matthey (Francja) - Marie Danet (Francja)
- Roland Garros 1911: Jeanne Matthey (Francja) - Marguerite Broquedis (Francja)
- Roland Garros 1910: Jeanne Matthey (Francja) - Marguerite Broquedis (Francja)
- Roland Garros 1909: Jeanne Matthey (Francja) - Jaqueline Gallay (Francja)
- Roland Garros 1908: Kate Gillou-Fenwick (Francja) - A. Pean (Francja)
- Roland Garros 1907: Comtesse de Kermel (Francja) - Catherine d'Elva (Francja)
- Roland Garros 1906: Kate Gillou-Fenwick (Francja) - Virginia MacVeagh (Wielka Brytania)
- Roland Garros 1905: Kate Gillou (Francja) - Yvonne de Pfeffel (Francja) 6:0 11:9
- Roland Garros 1904: Kate Gillou (Francja) - Françoise Masson (Francja)
- Roland Garros 1903: Françoise Masson (Francja) - Kate Gillou (Francja) 6:0 6:8 6:0
- Roland Garros 1902: Françoise Masson (Francja) - Suzanne Girod (Francja)
- Roland Garros 1901: Suzanne Girod (Francja) - Leroux (Francja)
- Roland Garros 1900: Hélène Prévost (Francja)
- Roland Garros 1899: Françoise Masson (Francja)
- Roland Garros 1898: Françoise Masson (Francja)
- Roland Garros 1897: Françoise Masson (Francja) - Suzanne Girod (Francja) 6:3 6:1
