Turniej ATP w Estoril: Muller - Carreno w finale

Gilles Muller z Luksemburga (nr 3) i Pablo Carreno z Hiszpanii (nr 1) zagrają w finale turnieju tenisowego ATP na kortach ziemnych w Estoril (pula nagród 483 tys. euro). W dotychczasowych starciach tych dwóch zawodników jest remis 1-1.
W półfinale Muller pokonał reprezentanta RPA Kevina Andersona 7:5, 6:4, a Carreno okazał się lepszy od swego rodaka Davida Ferrera 6:3, 6:3.
Gilles Muller (Luksemburg, 3) - Kevin Anderson (RPA) 7:5, 6:4
Pablo Carreno (Hiszpania, 1) - David Ferrer (Hiszpania, 4) 6:3, 6:3